'That may be the welfare office calling you now,' USC professor says to student who received apology from Pastides

As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
The eggs contained $9,000 worth of prizes for the winners.More >>
The eggs contained $9,000 worth of prizes for the winners.More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.More >>
The Latest: US military says 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Syria.More >>
The Latest: US military says 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Syria.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>
There are princesses, and then there are warrior princesses. Aurora Schmitt falls in the latter category.More >>
There are princesses, and then there are warrior princesses. Aurora Schmitt falls in the latter category.More >>
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.More >>
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.More >>
The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.More >>
The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.More >>
Students at Goose Creek High School who are unable to wash their clothes at home can get it done at school thanks to a teacher who saw a need for a laundry service.More >>
Students at Goose Creek High School who are unable to wash their clothes at home can get it done at school thanks to a teacher who saw a need for a laundry service.More >>
The Head Ball Coach is back in Columbia this weekend. Former USC football coach Steve Spurrier is in the capital city for the McDaniels Golf Classic Tournament on Saturday.More >>
The Head Ball Coach is back in Columbia this weekend. Former USC football coach Steve Spurrier is in the capital city for the McDaniels Golf Classic Tournament on Saturday.More >>
The University of South Carolina community, including the school's president, has reached out in support of a student who says an instructor made an insensitive remark at her expense during class on Thursday.More >>
The University of South Carolina community, including the school's president, has reached out in support of a student who says an instructor made an insensitive remark at her expense during class on Thursday.More >>