'That may be the welfare office calling you now,' USC professor says to student who received apology from Pastides

The University of South Carolina community, including the school's president, has reached out in support of a student who says an instructor made an insensitive remark at her expense during class on Thursday. (Source: Angela Bogni)

USC junior Angela Bogni says during one of her classes where a discussion on welfare was going on, her phone rang. The instructor, Tobias Lanz, said in his American Government class "That may be the welfare office calling you now."

In multiple tweets, Bogni, a 20-year-old biology major with hopes of going to medical school, says no one in her 200-person class laughed at Lanz's comments. She did record her confronting him after class, where Lanz said he didn't mean anything by the comment and wasn't directing the welfare comment at her.

"His words have a huge impact on people and the way they think," Bogni said. "His joke enforced a negative stereotype we as African Americans have been fighting to shake since the '80s ever since [President Ronald] Reagan created the 'welfare queen' I don’t want him to lose his job I want a real apology and I want him to start thinking about the things that he says."

Today at the @UofSC I experienced racism from professor. After learning about welfare and social programs my phone goes off in class and he looks at me and says “that may be the welfare office calling you now” he claims that he didn’t mean it as derogatory but how? pic.twitter.com/IoSGwZRMxX — Ang (@AngelaNazirah) March 29, 2018

Bogni's tweet caught the attention of several USC community members, including university President Harris Pastides, who addressed Bogni directly from his Twitter.

"I’m sorry for what you experienced today and deeply troubled by comments that perpetuate racist stereotypes," Pastides said. "This is not representative of @UofSC. We stand with you. Dept Chair Todd Shaw will be in touch with you directly #NotOnOurCampus."

I’m sorry for what you experienced today and deeply troubled by comments that perpetuate racist stereotypes. This is not representative of @UofSC. We stand with you. Dept Chair Todd Shaw will be in touch with you directly #NotOnOurCampus — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) March 29, 2018

A number of students are responding in support of Bogni, while others are not as supportive.

We’ve forwarded these tweets to appropriate administrators and are looking into this. As Carolinians, we abide by a creed which requires us to respect the dignity of all persons. https://t.co/hOGGGCjnBo — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) March 29, 2018

A number of students claimed that this is not the first time Lanz made comments like this.

Professor Lanz is known for making dismissive or offensive jokes towards female students so it’s not a shocker. — Nadi (@nadixb) March 29, 2018

I had a particularly disconcerting conversation with him, that resulted with him making quips and “jokes” about my intelligence because I didn’t understand the class material one day. He should issue a formal apology to the class. You’d def be supported if you pursued it. — Nadi (@nadixb) March 29, 2018

Hopefully USC will go about this incident the correct way and send him and his jokes on his way — Tarnisa? (@TarnisaC_) March 29, 2018

It wasn’t funny, and it clearly offended her. She doesn’t pay tuition (just like all of us) to attend class and be made to feel such a way. — Leila Ward (@leilaaa_ward) March 29, 2018

Sadly, i have him as a professor right now for a PoliSci course and some of the comments he does make are uncalled for and out of line. I am so sorry this happened to you! I really hope USC takes this seriously and makes sure things are handled. — Sidney (@_Sidneyimon) March 30, 2018

Ultimately, Bogni said she will return to class and continue working toward her A grade in the course. She also says she hopes people understand and respect her choice to stand firm on how the interaction meant to her. She says the response she's gotten is not surprising, especially the name-calling and negativity.

He’s telling the truth in the video. He didn’t direct that comment at you. We were talking about welfare and your phone went off and he made a comment (like he does every time someone’s phone goes off). — Jackson M (@MunroeJackson) March 29, 2018

He was teaching about a subject and he made a joke about the subject While it may be a bad joke, to assume racism is silly. You were the one thats connected the joke to race. Not him. — James Bush (@jp_bush) March 30, 2018

I'm sure he looked directly at you in a class of 200+ people. Smh It is almost impossible to pin point who's phone is ringing in a group that big . So please tell me how he looked directly at you and knew it was yours . Get a life and quit making everything racist . — Daniel Bairefoot (@BairefootDaniel) March 30, 2018

"I do admire the support I’m getting and I’m not surprised by the name-calling, harassment, and negative backlash I am also receiving. I knew what this would come with. But I wanted to be heard," she said. "I knew that just filing a report it would have been swept under the rug and he could’ve continued with such distasteful jokes. I do not think he is a racist by any means, just out of touch and a person who doesn’t think before they speak. And with such a big platform as a professor at a university who teaches hundreds of students a day, there isn’t room for that."

We've reached out to Lanz for comment and have not heard back.

Check back for more updates.

