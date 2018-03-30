Columbia gang member pleads guilty to federal gun charge - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia gang member pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Shamari Jones pleaded guilty to gun charges. (Source: Columbia Police Department) Shamari Jones pleaded guilty to gun charges. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
A Columbia gang member has pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge.

33-year-old Shamari Jones was arrested in July 2017 for driving with a suspended license. 

Officials say he was found with a bag of ammunition. The next day, officers found several firearms at Jones' mother's home. 

Police say the weapons had been moved from Jones' home after his arrest. He pleaded guilty to a Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition charge.

