FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Lovely Easter weekend on the way

If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.More >>
The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
The Latest: US military says 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Syria.More >>
The Latest: US military says 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Syria.More >>
Our skies will start to clear after a rainy start to Friday and we’ll see more sunshine before the end of the day and it will be the start of a lovely Easter weekend.More >>
Our skies will start to clear after a rainy start to Friday and we’ll see more sunshine before the end of the day and it will be the start of a lovely Easter weekend.More >>
A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run Thursday March 29.More >>
A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run Thursday March 29.More >>
The University of South Carolina community, including the school's president, has reached out in support of a student who says an instructor made an insensitive remark at her expense during class on Thursday.More >>
The University of South Carolina community, including the school's president, has reached out in support of a student who says an instructor made an insensitive remark at her expense during class on Thursday.More >>
A collision on I-77 NB near Garners Ferry Road has slowed traffic in the area.More >>
A collision on I-77 NB near Garners Ferry Road has slowed traffic in the area.More >>
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>