FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Lovely Easter weekend on the way

The entire FIRST ALERT weather team agrees - it's going to be a GREAT Easter weekend. (Source: WIS First Alert Weather)

Our skies will start to clear after a rainy start to Friday and we’ll see more sunshine before the end of the day and it will be the start of a lovely Easter weekend.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures all weekend long. Daytime highs will be in the 70s with lows in the upper 40s

Weather Highlights:

Wonderful Carolina sunshine returns and a super Easter weekend is coming our way!

Our next rain chance won’t be until Wednesday of next week

Forecast:

Friday afternoon: A mix of sun and clouds, breezy. Highs in the middle 70s

Friday night: Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s

