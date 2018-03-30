Meet the Candidates running for SC State Governor and Attorney General

Meet the Candidates running for SC State Governor and Attorney G - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Those who wish to run for South Carolina state office positions have until noon on March 30 to file their paperwork.

Democrat Phil Noble is one of three democrats running for South Carolina Governor in the upcoming election. He said he's running to restore integrity in the state house and says he is not phased by the state's history of electing Republicans.

Other Democrats running for Governor are James Smith and Marguerite Willis. 

The Republicans in the race are Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant, Yancey McGill, Katherine Templeton and John Warren.

Charleston School of Law professor Constance Anastopoulo is running on the Democratic ticket for South Carolina Attorney General.

Republican candidates for Attorney General include Alan Wilson, Greenville Attorney William Herlong and State Representative Todd Atwater of Lexington County.

For more information on voting, visit https://www.scvotes.org.

