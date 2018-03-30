Steve Spurrier calls a possible return to football in new league 'intriguing,' but won't confirm details

The Head Ball Coach is back in Columbia this weekend. Former USC football coach Steve Spurrier is in the capital city for the McDaniels Golf Classic Tournament on Saturday. (Source: WIS)

Former USC football coach Steve Spurrier is in the capital city for the McDaniels Golf Classic Tournament on Saturday. Spurrier was asked by WIS News 10 Sports Director Rick Henry about his possible return to the sidelines.

A report from The Sporting News earlier this week floated Spurrier's name as a potential head coach in the new upstart Alliance of American Football league next season after the NFL's Super Bowl 53.

Spurrier, who turns 73 in April, called the idea "intriguing," but did not want to give too much away about the possibility.

