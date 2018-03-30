LIVE: Widow of Pulse nightclub shooter found not guilty of helping him in massacre that killed 49

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

A roadside bomb in northern Syria killed two coalition personnel, including an American, and wounded five others in a rare attack since the U.S.-led coalition sent troops into the war-torn country, the U.S. military. (Source: Raycom Media)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

(Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he won't immediately appoint a new special counsel to investigate a number of Republican grievances involving the Justice Department, despite mounting pressure from members of his own party.

Meet the Candidates running for SC State Governor and Attorney General

Those who wish to run for South Carolina state office positions have until noon on March 30 to file their paperwork. Democrat Phil Noble is one of three democrats running for South Carolina Governor in the upcoming election. He said he's running to restore integrity in the state house and says he is not phased by the state's history of electing Republicans. Other Democrats running for Governor are James Smith and Marguerite Willis. The Republicans in the race are Go... More >>