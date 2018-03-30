LIVE: Widow of Pulse nightclub shooter found not guilty of helping him in massacre that killed 49

LIVE: Widow of Pulse nightclub shooter found not guilty of helping him
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.More >>
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.More >>
The Latest: US military says 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Syria.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he won't immediately appoint a new special counsel to investigate a number of Republican grievances involving the Justice Department, despite mounting pressure from members of...More >>
The Head Ball Coach is back in Columbia this weekend. Former USC football coach Steve Spurrier is in the capital city for the McDaniels Golf Classic Tournament on Saturday.More >>
The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.More >>
LIVE: Widow of Pulse nightclub shooter found not guilty of helping himMore >>
Braden Green has sickle cell disease and is dedicating his birthday party to host a blood drive to raise awareness.More >>
