Springdale Elementary holds Annual Celebration of the Arts - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Springdale Elementary holds Annual Celebration of the Arts

Springdale Elementary holds Annual Celebration of the Arts

Springdale Elementary students celebrate art from various countries. (WIS) Springdale Elementary students celebrate art from various countries. (WIS)
(WIS) -

One Midlands Elementary school had a fun way of celebrating the arts on Thursday. 

Springdale Elementary School held its 18th Annual Celebration of the Arts with the 'Parade of Countries.' The event was centered on six different countries that the students had been studying including the USA, Guatemala, Spain, Ireland, Dominican Republic and French Polynesia.

"The boys and girls have been studying various countries, learning about their dances, their artwork, different music, and this is the day that brings all that together for us," Springdale Elementary School Principal Hope Vrna said. 

Students performed songs and dances during the event. They also got to see a hip-hop dancer, painter, mixed media artist, flutist and Airport High School's drama students. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-03-30 13:44:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Baby survives being ejected from car seat in crash

    Baby survives being ejected from car seat in crash

    Friday, March 30 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-03-30 11:18:54 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-03-30 11:18:54 GMT
    Hannah McKinney is thankful her 3-month-old daughter is alive and well after a vehicle wreck that sent the child flying out of her car seat. (Source: WSB/CNN)Hannah McKinney is thankful her 3-month-old daughter is alive and well after a vehicle wreck that sent the child flying out of her car seat. (Source: WSB/CNN)

    A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.

    More >>

    A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.

    More >>

  • Could enemies sabotage undersea cables linking the world?

    Could enemies sabotage undersea cables linking the world?

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:51:46 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-03-30 13:44:39 GMT
    (Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...(Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    More >>

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    More >>
    •   

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Stanton, Davidson tee off, opening day turns into HR derby

    Stanton, Davidson tee off, opening day turns into HR derby

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-30 01:22:23 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-03-30 13:44:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.

    The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.

    More >>

    The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.

    More >>

  • Could enemies sabotage undersea cables linking the world?

    Could enemies sabotage undersea cables linking the world?

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:51:46 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-03-30 13:44:39 GMT
    (Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...(Gonzalo Mórtola via AP). In this 2018 photo provided by Gonzalo Mórtola, the Russian research vessel Yantar is shown docked in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Russian ships are skulking around underwater communications cables, worrying the U.S. and its alli...

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    More >>

    There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-03-30 13:44:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly