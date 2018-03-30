Springdale Elementary holds Annual Celebration of the Arts

One Midlands Elementary school had a fun way of celebrating the arts on Thursday.

Springdale Elementary School held its 18th Annual Celebration of the Arts with the 'Parade of Countries.' The event was centered on six different countries that the students had been studying including the USA, Guatemala, Spain, Ireland, Dominican Republic and French Polynesia.

"The boys and girls have been studying various countries, learning about their dances, their artwork, different music, and this is the day that brings all that together for us," Springdale Elementary School Principal Hope Vrna said.

Students performed songs and dances during the event. They also got to see a hip-hop dancer, painter, mixed media artist, flutist and Airport High School's drama students.

