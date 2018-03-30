Midlands boy dedicates his birthday party host a blood drive for - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands boy dedicates his birthday party host a blood drive for other

By Jenna Cisneros, Reporter
Braden Green has sickle cell anemia and is dedicating his birthday party to host a blood drive to raise awareness. (Source: WIS) Braden Green has sickle cell anemia and is dedicating his birthday party to host a blood drive to raise awareness. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A 12-year-old Columbia boy is using his birthday to give back to others.

Braden Green has sickle cell anemia and is dedicating his birthday party to host a blood drive to raise awareness.

Braden's parents started a support group for Sickle Cell Disease called “The B Strong Group." The group was started in honor of Braden to spread awareness and empower those who have sickle cell disease.

Back in 2015, Braden needed a blood transfusion and Braden's mom, Brenda Green, says she believes that blood transfusion saved her son's life which is what inspired her to help others similar to Braden.  

“It is so important when you donate blood because I was on the receiving end with my child, it can save a child's life," Brenda said. "It could save a mothers life. It can make a child with Sickle Cell disease have less pain and give them the ability to go to school to play to have fun with their friends."

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Caughman Road Park, American Red Cross and DHEC will be at Braden's birthday party to help with the blood donations.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

