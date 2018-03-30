Embattled Solicitor Dan Johnson has filed for re-election despit - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Embattled Solicitor Dan Johnson has filed for re-election despite questionable spending probe

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Dan Johnson has filed for re-election. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson has filed for re-election in a campaign already marred by accusations that his office used taxpayer dollars inappropriately. 

Johnson had until noon Friday to file for his third term as the solicitor for Richland and Kershaw counties.

Johnson's office has come under fire recently for spending highlighted by a third party who has taken a fine-tooth comb approach to reviewing his office's records.

The group of former journalists calling themselves Protecting Public Access to Public Records has received 30,000 documents from Johnson's office, including audits, budgets, bank records, credit card statements, accounting records, and check requests all due to a Freedom of Information Act request

The resulting document dump has unearthed a number of questionable and curious expenditures such as foreign travel, elaborate parties, and cocktail accoutrements.

Even Santa has criticized Johnson's spending. 

Claude O'Donovan, a man hired by Johnson's office to perform as St. Nick during a 2016 Christmas party, said he was given to hand out randomly to partiers:  a stack of envelopes. O'Donovan believes they were stuffed with money or maybe gift cards since one receipt shows the office bought more than $600 worth from Walmart for the party with public funds. A note on the receipt reads “giveaways and door prizes.”

Johnson has defended himself in the only brief interview he has done on the matter.

"Every single document that we have, financially, I released. Every one. So that's seven years’ worth of everything that we do," Johnson said. "I have nothing to hide."

Johnson had already drawn a challenger in the Democratic primary. Attorney Byron Gipson filed for the seat last week and said he’s running to restore integrity and public trust to the office.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

