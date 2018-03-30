UPDATE: Victim in fatal Richland Co. hit and run identified; troopers release vehicle information

The victim has not been identified yet. Investigators say the vehicle could be a burgundy 1992-2002 Chevrolet or GMC 1500 series pickup. (Source: SCDPS/Twitter)

A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run Thursday, March 29.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on South Cedar Creek Road in Richland County, according to South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Christa Beatrice Alicia Hudson, 20, of Gadsden. Investigators say the vehicle could be a burgundy 1992-2002 Chevrolet or GMC 1500 series pickup. She was struck as she was walking along the roadway and died at the scene.

This vehicle will be missing the left side dual headlamp assembly and a section of the left front grille, Additional damage may be visible to the hood and windshield on the left side. There may be damage to the entire right side of the vehicle from striking a ditch.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

WIS will continue to update this story as details become available.

