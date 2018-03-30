Pedestrian killed in Richland Co. hit and run - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Pedestrian killed in Richland Co. hit and run

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run Thursday March 29.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on South Cedar Creek Road in Richland County, according to South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The victim has not been identified yet. There is currently no description of the car that fled the scene. 

WIS will continue to update this story as details become available.

