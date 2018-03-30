Annual gala and golf classic set to tee off in Columbia

The McDaniels Automotive Group Gala and Golf Classic will take place Thursday, March 29 and Friday, March 30 in Columbia. The events benefit Lexington Medical Center's Campaign for Clarity, a capital campaign to expand 3-D mammography throughout Lexington Medical Center's network of care.

The SOLD OUT gala is at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 29.

Live auction items at the gala include Hootie and the Blowfish Monday after the Masters tickets with VIP access; a party for 100 attendees at the Vista Room in Columbia with food, beer and wine from the Blue Marlin and live music; and a "Create Your Own Trip" package with a Ritz-Carlton hotel stay and international airline tickets.

Silent auction items include a Live PD Ride Along; four tickets to see the Eagles; a Seabrook Island golf weekend; and a driving experience at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.