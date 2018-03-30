Annual gala and golf classic set to tee off in Columbia

As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
A study by The Associated Press determined the average major league salary on opening day dropped slightly following an offseason of slashed contracts for many free agents and the decisions to start three highly...More >>
Pope Francis urged inmates at a Rome prison on Thursday to never let their hopes be clouded like cataracts _ and revealed he suffers from the condition and has to have surgery for it next year.More >>
The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
The McDaniels Automotive Group Gala and Golf Classic will take place Thursday, March 29 and Friday, March 30 in Columbia.More >>
Police said a man in Kentucky, pretending to be a police officer himself, pulled over an off-duty officer and shot him fatally on Thursday.More >>
This Friday has been declared an Alert Day as your WIS First Alert weather team is tracking a cold front that will move through the Midlands late Thursday night into Friday.More >>
Sumter Police have identified two people wanted in connection to the recent theft of packages and mail from residents and officials say they could be linked to other package thefts in multiple counties.More >>
A Maryland appeals court has upheld a ruling granting a new trial to a man whose conviction in the murder of his high school sweetheart became the subject of the popular podcast "Serial.".More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
