Hill throws five innings of no-hit baseball in Gamecocks’ 6-1 win

South Carolina junior Adam Hill returned to action on Thursday with a dominant performance.

Hill, who is returning from a shoulder injury, held Tennessee hitless and scoreless in five innings of work as the Gamecocks captured a 6-1 win over the Volunteers.

South Carolina opened their offensive attack in the bottom of the first inning. After coming away with a run on a bases-loaded walk, Riley Hogan brought in two more runs with an RBI single to center to put USC ahead 3-0.

The Gamecocks added two more runs in the bottom of the third when Chris Cullen lined one back up the middle. That brought in Jonah Bridge and Justin Row to make it a 5-0 game.

Carolina tacked on their final run of the night in the bottom of the fifth. Bride scored his second run of the night on a wild pitch making it 6-0.

Tennessee ended the shutout in the top of the eighth when Brandon Chinea scored on a wild pitch.

South Carolina improves to 15-11 this season while picking up their second SEC win of the year. These two teams will face each other once again Friday at 7 p.m. at Founders Park.

