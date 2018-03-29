Hill throws five innings of no-hit baseball in Gamecocks’ 6-1 win

Johnson's son Malaki turns two this week. Balancing school and ball is one thing, and Ro has to throw in the responsibilities of being a parent as well. But with the support of her family and team, she's able to do it all gracefully.More >>
The Bulldogs are a #1 seed, 36-1 this season, and a national title contender since November. That's quite different compared to where MSU was in their 2017 run to Dallas.More >>
Quinndary Weatherspoon feasted on Louisville Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The Velma Jackson alum had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Mississippi State routed the Cardinals 79-56.More >>
Mississippi State is one win away from back to back trips to the Final Four. Sunday's opponent UCLA hasn't reached the Elite Eight since 1999.More >>
Teaira McCowan had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Victoria Vivians added 14 points and top-seeded Mississippi State routed North Carolina State 71-57 on Friday night to reach the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA...More >>
The offensive guru is tasked with building on the foundation set by Dan Mullen. Nick Fitzgerald was in his first practice since suffering that ankle injury in the Egg Bowl.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.More >>
