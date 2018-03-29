Identified Sumter package thiefs could be linked to cases in multiple counties

A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead and another person suffered burns after an accident involving a motorhome that caught fire off of I-95 in Colleton County Thursday night.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
The McDaniels Automotive Group Gala and Golf Classic will take place Thursday, March 29 and Friday, March 30 in Columbia.More >>
The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.More >>
Police said a man in Kentucky, pretending to be a police officer himself, pulled over an off-duty officer and shot him fatally on Thursday.More >>
This Friday has been declared an Alert Day as your WIS First Alert weather team is tracking a cold front that will move through the Midlands late Thursday night into Friday.More >>
Sumter Police have identified two people wanted in connection to the recent theft of packages and mail from residents and officials say they could be linked to other package thefts in multiple counties.More >>
A Maryland appeals court has upheld a ruling granting a new trial to a man whose conviction in the murder of his high school sweetheart became the subject of the popular podcast "Serial.".More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
Police need the community's help identifying two suspects in connection with the theft of credit cards and the use of those cards over the last two weekends.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
