Identified Sumter package thiefs could be linked to cases in multiple counties

Sumter Police have identified two people wanted in connection to the recent theft of packages and mail from residents and officials say they could be linked to other package thefts in multiple counties.

Robert Paul Turner, also known as Jeremy Blazer, 34, and Anahea Nickolette Blazer, 25, both face petty larceny charges for stealing merchandise from at least two homes in Sumter. Officers say the two could be tied to similar cases in Kershaw and Richland counties.

Turner is described as standing about 6 feet 1 inch tall weighing about 215 pounds and sometimes goes cleanly shaven.

Blazer is described as standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall weighing about 152 pounds.

Officials say they both have been seen traveling in a dark-colored 2006 Ford Explorer.

Anyone with any information about where the two suspects are located is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

