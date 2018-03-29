Columbia Police searching for two credit card theft suspects

The pictured suspect is wanted for stealing credit cards out of two trucks in the Stadium Village Lofts parking lot and using the stolen cards at a local gas station during the weekend of March 24. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

The pictured suspect is wanted for stealing a purse out of a vehicle on Colleton Street and using a stolen credit card at a local gas station on March 18. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Police need the community's help identifying two suspects in connection with the theft of credit cards and the use of those cards over the last two weekends.

One suspect is wanted for stealing a purse from a parked vehicle on March 17. The vehicle was parked on Colleton Street. The suspect used the victim's credit card at a local gas station.

Our Property Crime sleuths also want to ID this man. He's accused of stealing a purse from a vehicle parked at 901 Colleton Street on St. Pat's Day. He then used the victim's credit card at a local gas station. Call 1-888-CRIME-SC & help us catch the suspect. pic.twitter.com/Hi3IiDSBau — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 29, 2018

Another suspect is wanted in connection with two trucks being broken into and credit cards were taken out of both over the weekend of March 24, according to police. The vehicles were at Stadium Village Lofts and the stolen credit cards were used at a local gas station.

And... Can you help us identify this man? He's accused of breaking into 2 trucks at Stadium Village Lofts on Key Rd. last weekend & swiping credit cards. He used the cards at a local gas station. Call 1-888-CRIME-SC w/info. pic.twitter.com/nHphf9jBD3 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 29, 2018

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

