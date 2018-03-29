Columbia police looking for suspect in burglary at the Hub apartments

The pictured suspect is wanted in the March 24 burglary of items from an apartment in the Hub. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

The pictured suspect is wanted in the March 24 burglary of items from an apartment in the Hub. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Police need the community's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary that took place at the Hub apartments on March 24.

Crimestoppers | Who broke into the Hub? Watch the video link & send in a tip if you can ID the bad guy. https://t.co/EDZGVzc0wZ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 29, 2018

The suspect is shown in surveillance footage to have access to the Main Street complex. He originally enters the building with one backpack and is shown again over an hour later leaving an apartment and entering an elevator with two backpacks in another frame.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.