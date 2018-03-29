Gamecocks' Wilson collects two more Player of the Year awards - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks' Wilson collects two more Player of the Year awards

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) and Crystal Dangerfield (5) during the first half of a regional final at the a women's NCAA college basketball tournament Monday, March 26, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo) South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) and Crystal Dangerfield (5) during the first half of a regional final at the a women's NCAA college basketball tournament Monday, March 26, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo)
COLUMBUS, OH (WIS) -

Over the last four seasons, A’ja Wilson has picked up accolade after accolade during her illustrious college career at South Carolina.

On Thursday, the Gamecocks 6-foot-5 senior will add two more awards to her collection. Wilson was selected as the Associated Press women’s college basketball player of the year.

Wilson garnered 22 votes from 32 members of the national panel who selects the AP Top 25 on a weekly basis. The voting took place before the NCAA Tournament.

“A'ja is a special player and person and a perfect ambassador for women's basketball,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “I've had the honor of watching her grow into the player she is today much longer than most watchers of women's basketball, and it is one of the greatest joys of my career. No one is more deserving of the Wade Trophy than A'ja because she has worked her entire career to become the best player in women's basketball. Every accolade that A'ja receives is a testament to her contribution to the game of women's basketball.”

The former Heathwood Hall standout averaged 22.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per contest for the Gamecocks in her final year with the program. Wilson finished the year ranked seventh in the nation in scoring, 11th in rebounding, and fifth and blocks per game.

During her senior campaign, she also became the program’s leading scorer while leading the Gamecocks to their fifth consecutive Elite Eight appearance.

Wilson was also named a USBWA First-Team All-American this week for her efforts this season. She was also named this season’s SEC Player of the Year marking the third time in her career she’s earned the honor.

Wilson also named the Wade Trophy winner on Thursday. The Wade Trophy is awarded by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. Wilson is also a finalist for the Naismith and Wooden Awards. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly