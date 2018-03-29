Gamecocks' Wilson collects two more Player of the Year awards

The South Carolina women’s basketball team will get that national championship rings at halftime of this weekend’s game between the Gamecocks and Vanderbilt.

The Lady Gamecocks were excited as they received their national championship rings during the Homecoming football game. (Source: WISTV)

Dawn Staley always calls A’ja Wilson "the best player in the country.” On Thursday, the former Heathwood Hall star was listed among the best of the best this season in the Wooden Award midseason watch list.

South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the hoop against College of Charleston forward Brianna Boyd (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina forward A’ja Wilson has accomplished a lot during her career with the Gamecocks. On Thursday, she added one more milestone. In the first quarter of play, Wilson scored her 2,000th career point at USC.

A’ja Wilson has been named to the Women’s Citizen Naismith Late Season Team, which is comprised of the top 30 players vying for the Naismith Trophy.

South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) blocks a shot by Connecticut forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

It's no secret that Gamecock star A'ja Wilson will play a huge role in pulling off the upset against U-Conn. She battles on the court, but she also battles a huge obstacle in the classroom.

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) waves after her team defeated Rutgers at the Gulf Coast Showcase NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Estero, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

'I'd be a completely different person if it wasn't for her': A'ja Wilson talks Dyslexia and Coach Staley's impact

South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson, center, celebrates a basket against Virginia guard Dominique Toussaint (4) and Felicia Aiyeotan (30) during the first half of a game in the second-round of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament. (AP Photo)

The Gamecock women are making their way back to Columbia after a devastating loss to UCONN in the NCAA tournament, 94 to 65 in the Elite 8.

Now for the first time in four years, Gamecock nation will be looking ahead to life without star A'ja Wilson. Wilson took to Twitter Monday night after Carolina's lost. (Source: WIS)

A'ja Wilson: being a Gamecock was 'the best four years' as she leaves lasting basketball legacy

It’s not every day when a Clemson Tiger salutes a South Carolina Gamecock for their efforts on the field or court. However, Tuesday was a little different.

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) and Crystal Dangerfield (5) during the first half of a regional final at the a women's NCAA college basketball tournament Monday, March 26, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo)

Over the last four seasons, A’ja Wilson has picked up accolade after accolade during her illustrious college career at South Carolina.

On Thursday, the Gamecocks 6-foot-5 senior will add two more awards to her collection. Wilson was selected as the Associated Press women’s college basketball player of the year.

Wilson garnered 22 votes from 32 members of the national panel who selects the AP Top 25 on a weekly basis. The voting took place before the NCAA Tournament.

“A'ja is a special player and person and a perfect ambassador for women's basketball,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “I've had the honor of watching her grow into the player she is today much longer than most watchers of women's basketball, and it is one of the greatest joys of my career. No one is more deserving of the Wade Trophy than A'ja because she has worked her entire career to become the best player in women's basketball. Every accolade that A'ja receives is a testament to her contribution to the game of women's basketball.”

The former Heathwood Hall standout averaged 22.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per contest for the Gamecocks in her final year with the program. Wilson finished the year ranked seventh in the nation in scoring, 11th in rebounding, and fifth and blocks per game.

During her senior campaign, she also became the program’s leading scorer while leading the Gamecocks to their fifth consecutive Elite Eight appearance.

Wilson was also named a USBWA First-Team All-American this week for her efforts this season. She was also named this season’s SEC Player of the Year marking the third time in her career she’s earned the honor.

Wilson also named the Wade Trophy winner on Thursday. The Wade Trophy is awarded by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association. Wilson is also a finalist for the Naismith and Wooden Awards.

Boom!! Congrats to our very own @GamecockWBB @_ajawilson22 on yet another much deserved POY award. Super proud of you A!! https://t.co/w6rjG3MSpo — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) March 29, 2018

