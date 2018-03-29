After being on paid administrative leave for a month, Airport High principal resigns

The Airport High School principal, who has been on administrative leave since mid-February, has resigned.

Brad Coleman's resignation was read and accepted Thursday during a called Lexington School District Two board meeting special session on Thursday. His resignation is effective on June 30. His resignation was submitted in the last 24 hours, the school district's spokesperson confirmed.

Coleman, who has been with the school district for nearly 20 years, was given a chance to return and declined, opting to resign. He will remain on paid administrative leave through the effective date, which coincides with his contract.

Coleman was placed on paid administrative leave on Feb. 12 with his then assistant principal, Dawn Diimmler, amid allegations she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Diimmler was fired on Feb. 12 and later charged in both Richland and Lexington counties on counts of sexual battery. Allegations of the relationship, which took place in 2017, were brought to the school district's attention in January. District officials then notified law enforcement on Jan. 30.

Despite previous rave reviews of Diimmler, a recent employee reviews from 2016-2017 obtained by WIS as a part of a Freedom of Information Act request showed that Coleman suggested that she "include healthy balance/boundaries with the time she devotes to students" as a "growth opportunity."

A search will begin immediately by the school district to replace Coleman, the school district said. The interim principal, who has been acting in Coleman's place since his leave began, will remain in that role.

