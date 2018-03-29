CPD: 18-year-old suspect named in Samson Circle shooting death investigation

CPD says outstanding arrest warrants are out for Gwan Lamont Perry, Jr., who will be charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted strong arm robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. (Source: CPD)

Columbia police have named an 18-year-old suspect wanted for the murder of a man last weekend.

CPD says outstanding arrest warrants are out for Gwan Lamont Perry, Jr., who will be charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted strong arm robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police say on March 25, 30-year-old Cory Cornelius Jenkins was found dead in his Samson Circle home. A second victim, a 64-year-old man, was also shot in the arm but is expected to recover.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument and are working to determine the exact circumstances.

If you have any information on Perry's whereabouts, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.