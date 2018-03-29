Larger American Airlines aircraft from Columbia to Dallas are coming to CAE this summer

A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Columbia police have named an 18-year-old suspect wanted for the murder of a man last weekend.More >>
The summit that could prove significant in global efforts to resolve a decades-long standoff over the North's nuclear program.More >>
Every day for the last 130 years, the historic building at the corner of Taylor and Assembly Streets in downtown Columbia has been a cornerstone of hope and transformation for those in dire circumstances.More >>
No one likes cramped corners in an airplane.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.More >>
This Friday has been declared an Alert Day as your WIS First Alert weather team is tracking a cold front that will move through the Midlands late Thursday night into Friday.More >>
Clemson police say they've arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery on Wednesday.More >>
