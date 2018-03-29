TALK OF THE TOWN: Changing lives of Columbia's homeless for 130 years, the Oliver Gospel Mission hosts gala

Every day for the last 130 years, the historic building at the corner of Taylor and Assembly Streets in downtown Columbia has been a cornerstone of hope and transformation for those in dire circumstances.

Not only is Oliver Gospel Mission well known and respected in the capital city, but it's also the sixth oldest Gospel rescue mission in the country and the oldest in the southeast.

To celebrate 130 years of serving the homeless in the Midlands, the Mission is hosting the 130th-anniversary gala at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The gala, called "Look What God Has Done," is Thursday, April 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Governor Mike Huckabee, the 44th governor of Arkansas, former presidential candidate and the current host of "Huckabee" on Trinity Broadcasting Network, is the featured guest speaker.

In 2015, Newsmax listed Huckabee in the top 100 Christian leaders in America at number seven. He received that honor for making a real impact on modern lives. Before entering politics, Governor Huckabee was ordained as a Southern Baptist minister and worked as a full-time pastor for 12 years.

The gala will honor Jim Hudson and Bill DeLoache for their dedicated service to those in need.

If you would like to attend the 130th-anniversary gala, please visit www.OliverGospelMission.org. You may also contact Donna Martin, Director of Stewardship Services, at 803-254-6470, ext. 1110. Or email Donna at dmartin@olivergm.com to learn more.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.