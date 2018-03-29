McMaster to honor Vietnam veterans at the State House

Veterans will be recognized by Governor Henry McMaster at the State House Thursday March 29.

A motorcycle ride will start at 10 a.m. and McMaster will honor Vietnam Veterans in a ceremony on the steps of the State House at 11 a.m.

"Being a Vietnam Vet of two tours means a tremendous amount to me because out of all of the people who have served and all of the wars in out country, the most forgotten is The Vietnam Vet," one Veteran said. "And so many of them are still scarred from what happened to them when they came home from Vietnam."

Fallen veterans will be honored with yellow ribbons.

A Huey Medevac helicopter will also be a part of the ceremony. It was used in Vietnam and is one of the last operational helicopters used in the war.

Riders are lining up at Carolina Honda at 8:30 a.m. and will leave at 10 a.m. if you'd like to join.

