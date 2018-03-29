FIRST ALERT: Warm temperatures for Thursday ahead of possible showers

Friday is a First Alert day for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Weather Highlights:

First Alert Friday for scattered showers and thunderstorms with a cold front that will move through the state

with a cold front that will move through the state VERY warm today with highs middle 80

Great Easter weekend with highs in the 70s

Breezy and very warm today as we’ll see the middle 80s by afternoon.

Things begin to change by late tonight/overnight as a cold front moves into the state. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Friday is an Alert Day. It’s Good Friday and there will be many traveling. The rain and isolated storms could cause some travel issues, mostly in the morning as that’s the best time for a line of rain/storms to move through the Midlands.



Skies will clear by Midday Friday and that will be the start of a wonderful Easter weekend with mostly sunny skies and clear night with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s.



Things get a little out of sorts by Monday as we’ll see a cold front head our way and yet another (stronger) front by Wednesday.

It’s looking like Wednesday would be our next best chance of rain.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs middle 80s

Tonight: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Rain chance 20%

First Alert Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through mid-morning, then clearing and breezy…cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Rain chance 60%

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower to middle 70s

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs middle to upper 70s

