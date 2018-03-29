One dead after high-speed chase ends in crash in NE Columbia

Crews are on the scene of a deadly high-speed chase that ended in Columbia Thursday morning. A portion of Parklane road is closed. (Source: WIS)

A high-speed chase in Northeast Columbia ended early Thursday morning after a suspect crashed on Parklane Road.

According to Deputy Katelyn Jasak of the Richland County Sheriff's Department, authorities attempted to execute a traffic stop around midnight. The suspect sped away and was chased by a Richland County deputy.

The chase ended near the 8300 block of Parklane Road after the suspect crashed. Officials tell WIS the car flipped multiple times and hit a restaurant. Officials say the passenger in the suspect's vehicle was killed after being ejected. The driver involved in the crash has been taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention.

The deputy's vehicle was trapped under a utility pole that came down shortly after the crash. However, the deputy inside the vehicle was okay.

BREAKING: Crews are responding after a high speed chase caused a car to flip multiple times, hit a Waffle House, and caused the Waffle House to catch fire. This is on the intersection of Parklane Road and Farrow Road. pic.twitter.com/f7Lj0HMa7N — Jenna Cisneros (@JennaWISTV) March 29, 2018

A portion of Parklane Road near Farrow Road was closed by RCSD to investigate the area following the crash. The railroad crossing near the scene has also been shut down.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to extinguish flames from the suspect's vehicle. Medical personnel was on the scene providing assistance.

SCE&G reported more than 1,100 customers in the area were without power early Thursday morning. That number is now at 66 customers.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

Stay tuned to WIS for more information.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.