One dead after high-speed chase ends in crash in NE Columbia

9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
The summit that could prove significant in global efforts to resolve a decades-long standoff over the North's nuclear program.More >>
The summit that could prove significant in global efforts to resolve a decades-long standoff over the North's nuclear program.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
Breezy and very warm today as we’ll see the middle 80s by afternoon.More >>
Breezy and very warm today as we’ll see the middle 80s by afternoon.More >>
A portion of Parklane Road near Farrow Road has been closed by law enforcement officials early Thursday morning.More >>
A portion of Parklane Road near Farrow Road has been closed by law enforcement officials early Thursday morning.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
The plan to roll back electric rates for SCE&G customers changed again on Wednesday night after the Senate tweaked resolution S. 954 to cut electric bills by 18%.More >>
The plan to roll back electric rates for SCE&G customers changed again on Wednesday night after the Senate tweaked resolution S. 954 to cut electric bills by 18%.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
It's been a living nightmare for a couple living in Denmark, SC who says they’ve been living with contaminated water for the last decade.More >>
It's been a living nightmare for a couple living in Denmark, SC who says they’ve been living with contaminated water for the last decade.More >>