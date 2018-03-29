High-speed chase ends in crash in NE Columbia forcing road closure

A high-speed chase in Northeast Columbia ended early Thursday morning after a suspect crashed on Parklane Road.

According to Deputy Katelyn Jasak of the Richland County Sheriff's Department, authorities attempted to execute a traffic stop around midnight. The suspect refused to stop and was chased by a Richland County deputy.

The chase ended near the 8300 block of Parklane Road after the suspect crashed. Officials tell WIS the car flipped multiple times and hit a restaurant. Jasak also said the deputy who was in pursuit also crashed.

BREAKING: Crews are responding after a high speed chase caused a car to flip multiple times, hit a Waffle House, and caused the Waffle House to catch fire. This is on the intersection of Parklane Road and Farrow Road. pic.twitter.com/f7Lj0HMa7N — Jenna Cisneros (@JennaWISTV) March 29, 2018

A portion of Parklane Road near Farrow Road was closed by RCSD to investigate the area. A utility pole is down at the scene and a restaurant in the area was on fire. Firefighters were on hand to battle a fire near the scene. Medical personnel was also in the area as well providing assistance.

SCE&G has reported more than 700 customers in the area are without power as of 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

Stay tuned to WIS for more information.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.