Coroner identifies Columbia man killed in high-speed chase that ended in a crash

The suspect's car was in flames after the chase ended in a fiery crash. (Source: WIS)

Crews are on the scene of a deadly high-speed chase that ended in Columbia Thursday morning. A portion of Parklane road is closed. (Source: WIS)

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the man who died in a single-vehicle collision Thursday.

The collision occurred at Farrow and Parklane Roads in Columbia around 1:27 a.m.

Antwone L. Davenport, 51, of West Columbia, SC, was an unrestrained passenger who was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to massive blunt force injuries to the body.

The driver of the vehicle was fleeing from a sheriff's deputy who was pursuing her when she lost control of the vehicle. The driver was taken to Richland Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Neither were wearing seat belts, according to officials.

According to Deputy Katelyn Jasak of the Richland County Sheriff's Department, authorities attempted to execute a traffic stop around midnight. The suspect sped away and was chased by a Richland County deputy.

The chase ended near the 8300 block of Parklane Road after the suspect crashed. Officials tell WIS the 2004 Toyota flipped multiple times.

The deputy's vehicle was trapped under a utility pole that came down shortly after the crash. However, the deputy inside the vehicle was okay.

BREAKING: Crews are responding after a high speed chase caused a car to flip multiple times, hit a Waffle House, and caused the Waffle House to catch fire. This is on the intersection of Parklane Road and Farrow Road. pic.twitter.com/f7Lj0HMa7N — Jenna Cisneros (@JennaWISTV) March 29, 2018

Firefighters arrived on the scene to extinguish flames from the suspect's vehicle.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.