Electric rates rollback reduced under Senate plan

9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
The plan to roll back electric rates for SCE&G customers changed again on Wednesday night after the Senate tweaked resolution S. 954 to cut electric bills by 18%.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
It's been a living nightmare for a couple living in Denmark, SC who says they’ve been living with contaminated water for the last decade.More >>
After taking in $250,000 in donations in January, NRA contributions mushroomed to almost $780,000 in February, following an increase in gun control activism.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
Shulkin was nominated by Pres. Donald Trump and unanimously confirmed by the Senate, after serving as the Under Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Health from 2015 until 2017 during the presidency of Barack Obama.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
