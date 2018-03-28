15-year-old Edgefield juvenile missing for over a week

Makai Alyvia Blassingame, 15, has been missing over a week since she left her Edgefield home on March 19. (Source: Edgefield County Sheriff's Office)

A 15-year-old missing girl juvenile left her home in Edgefield on March 19 and has not been seen since, according to the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

Makai Alyvia Blassingame is a black female, stands approximately 5' 7", and weighs 180 lbs. She is known to frequent areas in Saluda, Edgefield, and Johnston, SC and is considered a runaway by authorities.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

