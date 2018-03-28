FIRST ALERT: Giving you a heads up to rain, possible storms on Good Friday

We do not expect severe storms on Friday.

We are expecting rain and a couple of thunderstorms, but no storms seem to be strong or severe at this time.

We are issuing an Alert Day to give viewers a heads up that some wet weather will move in, especially since Good Friday is a holiday and some viewers will be traveling for the Easter Weekend.

This will mainly be a morning event/early afternoon event.

We’re expecting wet weather mainly between the hours of 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70's.

