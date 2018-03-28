FIRST ALERT: Alert day Friday for showers and isolated storms

The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.More >>
The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.More >>
The Latest: US military says 2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by roadside bomb in Syria.More >>
This Friday has been declared an Alert Day as your WIS First Alert weather team is tracking a cold front that will move through the Midlands late Thursday night into Friday.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run Thursday March 29.More >>
South Carolina State Troopers are investigating a deadly car crash that happened in Richland County.More >>
Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he won't immediately appoint a new special counsel to investigate a number of Republican grievances involving the Justice Department, despite mounting pressure from members of...More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he won't immediately appoint a new special counsel to investigate a number of Republican grievances involving the Justice Department, despite mounting pressure from members of his own party.More >>
