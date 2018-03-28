FIRST ALERT: Alert day Friday for showers and isolated storms

Friday is a First Alert day for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.

Talking Points:

FIRST ALERT FRIDAY for morning showers and isolated storms

We are expecting rain and a couple of thunderstorms, but no storms seem to be strong or severe at this time.

We are issuing an Alert Day to give viewers a heads up that some wet weather will move in, especially since Good Friday is a holiday and some viewers will be traveling for the Easter Weekend.

We’re expecting wet weather mainly between the hours of 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday.

Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70's.

Forecast:

First Alert Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through mid-morning, then clearing and breezy…cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Rain chance 60%

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower to middle 70s

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs middle to upper 70s

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.

