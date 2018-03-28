Two Gamecocks granted release from men’s hoops team

South Carolina will lose two more players from the men’s basketball roster.

Officials announced Wednesday that sophomore forward Khadim Gueye and freshman forward Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia have requested and been granted their full release from the Gamecocks.

"We want to thank both KG and Ibby for everything they have done for our program and we wish them well in their futures on and off the court," Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin said.

Gueye played in 17 games for USC averaging just over five minutes on the floor. Famouke Doumbia played in 12 games and averaged 3.6 minutes this season.

The two players join Frank Booker and Wesley Myers as departures from the 2017-18 roster.

