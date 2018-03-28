Sumter Police looking for two suspects in vehicle theft

Sumter Police are looking for two suspects who stole this truck. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for at least two individuals suspected of stealing a vehicle.

The two suspects reportedly stole a gray 2002 Ford 4X4 pickup truck from the 3200 block of Highway 15 South in Sumter County.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday.

They appear to be driving a late model dark in color Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jennifer Thomas at (803) 436-2002 or contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

