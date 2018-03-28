Sumter Police looking for two suspects in vehicle theft

9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.More >>
Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for at least two individuals suspected of stealing a vehicle.More >>
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for at least two individuals suspected of stealing a vehicle.More >>
An illness as a baby initially left Luke Adams a quadriplegic.More >>
An illness as a baby initially left Luke Adams a quadriplegic.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
It's been a living nightmare for a couple living in Denmark, SC who says they’ve been living with contaminated water for the last decade.More >>
It's been a living nightmare for a couple living in Denmark, SC who says they’ve been living with contaminated water for the last decade.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man on March 26 for multiple charges.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man on March 26 for multiple charges.More >>
Memphis Police Department launched a search for a 17-year-old who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Memphis Police Department launched a search for a 17-year-old who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.More >>