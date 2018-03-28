Wanted man arrested in Sumter with crack cocaine, firearm

Demetrius Johnson, 32, was arrested on March 27 in Sumter. (SourceL Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man on March 26 for multiple charges.

Demetrius Johnson, 32, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute crack cocaine, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Possession of a Firearm.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a gold colored Nissan registered to Johnson. The driver of the vehicle wrecked on on Woodlawn Avenue- which is close to Johnson's residence on North Milton Road.

Johnson did have an outstanding arrest warrant with South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Service at the time.

While searching the vehicle, deputies located a firearm and crack cocaine.

Sumter Police Department and Sumter County Sheriff's Office K-9s tracked from the accident to Johnson's residence.

A search warrant was obtained and Johnson was found in the attic.

