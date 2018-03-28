Former SC pastor and Baptist convention CEO resigns due to 'morally inappropriate relationship'

Southern Baptist Convention CEO and former South Carolina pastor, Frank Page, has resigned due to a "morally inappropriate relationship." (Source: Baptist Press)

CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention and former South Carolina pastor, Frank Page, resigned due to a "morally inappropriate relationship" on Tuesday March 27.

Page served as a pastor at Taylors First Baptist Church in Taylors, SC from 2006 to 2008 before joining the SBC's Executive Committee in 2010. He originally announced that he was retiring on Twitter.

Prayers appreciated as I have announced my retirement. God bless you all for your precious friendship and prayers support over these years — Frank Page (@frankpagesbc) March 27, 2018

According to the Baptist Press, Page had initially said he decided to retire at the urging of his daughters, who wanted him and his wife to move to South Carolina to be closer to the family.

Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Florida, led by Chairman of the SBC Executive Committee Stephen Rummage, also originally announced Page's retirement on Twitter. The tweet asked followers to pray for Page's transition.

Frank Page has announced his retirement as president and CEO of the SBC Executive Committee. Pray for his transition, and replacement. @frankpagesbc — Bell Shoals Baptist (@bellshoals) March 27, 2018

The SBC Executive Committee and Page both released statements to the Baptist Press later on Tuesday. The Baptist Press is listed as the SBC's official news source on the organization's website. The entity is based in Nashville, TN.

Chairman Rummage released a statement first Tuesday afternoon on behalf of the committee.

"Today, I spoke with Dr. Page and learned that his retirement announcement was precipitated by a morally inappropriate relationship in the recent past," Rummage said.

Page later released a statement as well, acknowledging a "personal failing."

"As a result of a personal failing, I have embarrassed my family, my Lord, myself, and the Kingdom. Out of a desire to protect my family and those I have hurt, I initially announced my retirement earlier today without a complete explanation," Page said. "However, after further wrestling with my personal indiscretion, it became apparent to me that this situation must be acknowledged in a more forthright manner."

He later goes on to say he hopes to rebuild trust with his wife and daughters.

Neither statement released the exact nature of the inappropriate relationship.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.