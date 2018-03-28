UPDATE: Four deputies placed on administrative leave after I-26 shooting

Robert Shaw, 29, was killed after a officers shot him following a standoff on Interstate 26 on March 28. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area. (Source: LCSD)

Four deputies have been placed on administrative leave in connection with an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 26 Wednesday.

The shooting came at the end of an hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led LCSD deputies through Swansea. The suspect was shot by deputies and died from his injuries.

A spokesperson with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said it was standard procedure that when a shooting involving officers occurs that those officers are placed on leave. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

The four deputies' names are not being released by officials at this time and it remains unclear who or how many officers discharged their firearm.

#UPDATE: Sheriff Koon has placed four deputies on paid administrative leave while SLED investigates the incident on I-26. Placing deputies on administrative leave, like the SLED investigation itself, is standard procedure when they're involved in a shooting. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/RgzYfRz1U9 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) March 29, 2018

The suspect has been identified by the Lexington County Coroner's Office as 29-year-old Robert B. Shaw, of West Columbia.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said the case began just before 8:40 a.m. in Swansea when deputies began to chase Shaw in a Chevrolet truck who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

The chase spilled out onto I-26 where officers from the Cayce Department of Public Safety used tire deflation devices to flatten two of his tires before the truck spun out into a grassy area near Old Dunbar Road.

When officials approached the car, Koon said, they spotted the driver holding a gun to his head. That's when Koon said the sheriff's department's tactical team got on scene to speak to the man.

"During the course of identifying him, we saw that he had a general sessions bench warrant from a West Columbia case back in the fall," Koon said. "The general sessions bench warrants were for unlawful carry, failure to stop for a blue light, convicted felon with possession of a firearm, possession of meth, and a habitual offender."

Koon said negotiations with Shaw were going well for several hours before it "just kind of broke down."

"Our tactical team made the decision after 2 1/2 hours to start some tactical maneuvers, which we did," Koon said. "We gave this individual every opportunity to peacefully surrender."

As the tactical team moved in, Koon said, the subject, now identified as Shaw, made a sudden movement inside the car, causing officials to open fire. Koon said officials quickly swooped in to give the man first aid before he was carted off in an ambulance to a nearby hospital where he later passed away.

Traffic on I-26 was also at a standstill and backed up for more than 10 miles for several hours as deputies and investigators worked the scene. Roadways were slowly reopened throughout the day.

