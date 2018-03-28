UPDATE: Four deputies place on administrative leave after I-26 shooting

Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
It's been a living nightmare for a couple living in Denmark, SC who says they’ve been living with contaminated water for the last decade.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
Shulkin was nominated by Pres. Donald Trump and unanimously confirmed by the Senate, after serving as the Under Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Health from 2015 until 2017 during the presidency of Barack Obama.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
WATCH LIVE: Car fire shuts down westbound Interstate 26 near Old Dunbar RoadMore >>
Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.More >>
Residents, neighborhood associations, law enforcement, and a state representative are concerned about a proposed gentlemen’s club at a location on Fernandina Road.More >>
