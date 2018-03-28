It started as a chase on warrants. It ended with the man's death after a failed negotiation off I-26

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area. (Source: LCSD)

An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said the case began just before 8:40 a.m. in Swansea when deputies began to chase a man in a Chevrolet truck who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

RELATED: Watch live coverage on your smartphone or mobile device.

The chase spilled out onto I-26 where officers from the Cayce Department of Public Safety used tire deflation devices to flatten two of his tires before the truck spun out into a grassy area near Old Dunbar Road.

When officials approached the car, Koon said, they spotted the driver holding a gun to his head. That's when Koon said the sheriff's department's tactical team got on scene to speak to the man.

"During the course of identifying him, we saw that he had a general sessions bench warrant from a West Columbia case back in the fall," Koon said. "The general sessions bench warrants were for unlawful carry, failure to stop for a blue light, convicted felon with possession of a firearm, possession of meth, and a habitual offender."

Koon said negotiations with the man were going well for several hours before it "just kind of broke down."

"Our tactical team made the decision after 2 1/2 hours to start some tactical maneuvers, which we did," Koon said. "We gave this individual every opportunity to peacefully surrender."

As the tactical team moved in, Koon said, the subject made a sudden movement inside the car, causing officials to open fire. Koon said officials quickly swooped in to give the man first aid before he was carted off in an ambulance to a nearby hospital where he later passed away.

With the danger over, the State Law Enforcement Division has stepped in to investigate as this case is now considered to be an officer-involved shooting.

Traffic on I-26 was also at a standstill and backed up for more than 10 miles for several hours as deputies and investigators worked the scene. Roadways were slowly reopened throughout the day.

Stay with us for more updates and new information.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.