LIVE NOW: Armed subject in car blocks I-26 EB near Cayce

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area.

LCSD tweeted that the suspect began a pursuit in southern Lexington Co. before traveling west on I-26 into Columbia. The suspect then made his way back to I-26 traveling east. He stopped on the eastbound side and is still inside his car.

A tactical team and negotiators have also been called to the scene to speak with the person via cell phone.

The suspect's name has not been given at this time. The suspect is wanted on a failure to appear in general sessions court warrant. The original charges related to that arrest are unlawful carrying of a pistol, illegal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Traffic has been backed up for more than 10 miles on the eastbound side of I-26.

With I-26 closed due to an armed subject refusing to get out of his car, westbound traffic on I-26 is being diverted to I-77. Eastbound traffic on I-26 is being diverted onto Hwy 302.

A number of WIS News 10 viewers sent videos of the original pursuit, including viewer Callie Goodwin, who saw the chase on North Main Street near Columbia College.

No word on any injuries. More on this story as it develops.

