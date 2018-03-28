Four deputies are now on administrative leave following the I-26 standoff that ended with the suspect's death

Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
The summit that could prove significant in global efforts to resolve a decades-long standoff over the North's nuclear program.More >>
The summit that could prove significant in global efforts to resolve a decades-long standoff over the North's nuclear program.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg knows there is pressure on him to testify before Congress about the company's privacy practices and plans to do so in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one male dead and others injured in North Columbia.More >>
The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one male dead and others injured in North Columbia.More >>
Be quick! Voting ends April 4, and you can vote once per day.More >>
Be quick! Voting ends April 4, and you can vote once per day.More >>
Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.More >>
Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.More >>
Memphis Police Department launched a search for a 17-year-old who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Memphis Police Department launched a search for a 17-year-old who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A portion of Parklane Road near Farrow Road has been closed by law enforcement officials early Thursday morning.More >>
A portion of Parklane Road near Farrow Road has been closed by law enforcement officials early Thursday morning.More >>
Veterans will be recognized by Governor Henry McMaster at the State House Thursday March 29.More >>
Veterans will be recognized by Governor Henry McMaster at the State House Thursday March 29.More >>