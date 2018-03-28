LIVE NOW: Armed subject in car blocks I-26 EB near Cayce

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area. (Source: LCSD)

Officials with the Cayce Department of Public Safety says that the person in the vehicle is a wanted armed robbery suspect.

A tactical team and negotiators have also been called to the scene to speak with the person via cell phone.

Details remain extremely limited in this case, but officials say the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-26 at exit 113 are blocked. That's near Highway 21 and Highway 321.

Traffic is being diverted to Hwy. 321.

No word on any injuries. More on this story as it develops.

