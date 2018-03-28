Moving truck crash causes one lane of traffic to close on I-20 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Moving truck crash causes one lane of traffic to close on I-20

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lexington County) (Source: Lexington County)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County officials are working a crash involving a moving truck on Interstate 20 that has blocked traffic for one lane.

According to the county, that accident is in the eastbound lane of I-20 near exit 58, which is near the Augusta Road exit.

No word on any injuries.

More on this story as it develops. 

