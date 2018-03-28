Repeal the Second Amendment? Sen. Lindsey Graham slams former Republican justice for even suggesting it

SC Sen. Lindsey Graham is defending the Second Amendment after a former Supreme Court justice suggested it was time to repeal it. (Source: CNN)

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is fuming after a former associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court wrote an editorial in the New York Times suggesting it was time to repeal the Second Amendment.

Retired Justice John Paul Stevens, a Republican judge who left the bench in 2010, wrote in his op-ed that the Second Amendment was not written in a 21st-century mindset.

"Concern that a national standing army might pose a threat to the security of the separate states led to the adoption of that amendment, which provides that 'a well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed,'" Stevens wrote. "Today that concern is a relic of the 18th century."

In a statement, Graham said he will continue to protect the right to bare arms, not repeal it from the U.S. Constitution.

“Like every American, Justice Stevens is entitled to his opinion, but I am very glad he is now retired," Graham said. "And I have zero intention of following his counsel. In fact, statements like this epitomize out-of-touch liberals who do not appreciate the important role the Second Amendment has played – and continues to play – in our nation."

President Donald Trump also tweeted a defense of the Second Amendment, vowing that it would "NEVER BE REPEALED."

THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED! As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

