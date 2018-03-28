One dead in Richland County crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One dead in Richland County crash

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
South Carolina State Troopers are investigating a deadly car crash that happened in Richland County. 

The crash occurred on Sharpe Road around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday. 

According to South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2008 Nissan lost control and ran off the side of the road. The car flipped several times. 

The victim, who was wearing a seat belt, has not been identified yet. 

WIS will continue to update this story as details become available. 

