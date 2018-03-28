FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures are finally here

Weather Highlights:

MUCH warmer today as we’ll see highs near 80

Low to middle 80s Thursday

Showers and a few storms late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Super Easter weekend

We'll stay mostly cloudy through the day today. But because of a wind shift to the South West, temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees today and expect low to mid 80s for tomorrow.

We'll certainly take that after the cool stretch of weather we've had the past couple weeks.

A cold front will move through by Friday.

Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by late Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Easter weekend will be lovely with highs in the 70s. Lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50 with a mix of sun and clouds.

Forecast:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy with highs getting to around 80.

Tonight: Quiet with passing clouds. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain/storms late (30% chance).

Friday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms (60% chance), then partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.