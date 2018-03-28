FIRST ALERT: Hello spring temperatures

Weather Highlights:

MUCH warmer today as we’ll see highs near 80

Lower to middle 80s Thursday

Showers and a few storms late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Super Easter weekend

We’ll finally break free from the Wedge today!

The cloudy, breezy and cool conditions will be a thing of the past as winds switch to the southwest and our temperatures rise nearly 30 degrees higher than the last few days.

Look for the 80s today and Thursday!



A cold front will move through by Friday. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by late Thursday evening into Friday.

Easter weekend will be lovely with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s to around 50.



Forecast:



Today: Clouds and some patchy fog this morning, becoming partly cloudy and warm. High near 80



Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low middle 50s



Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Highs lower 80s



Friday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through early afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs middle 70s Rain chance 60%

