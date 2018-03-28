FIRST ALERT: Hello spring temperatures - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Hello spring temperatures

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Weather Highlights:

  • MUCH warmer today as we’ll see highs near 80
  • Lower to middle 80s Thursday
  • Showers and a few storms late Thursday night into Friday morning.
  • Super Easter weekend

We’ll finally break free from the Wedge today! 

The cloudy, breezy and cool conditions will be a thing of the past as winds switch to the southwest and our temperatures rise nearly 30 degrees higher than the last few days. 

Look for the 80s today and Thursday!

A cold front will move through by Friday. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by late Thursday evening into Friday. 

Easter weekend will be lovely with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s to around 50.
 

Forecast:

Today:  Clouds and some patchy fog this morning, becoming partly cloudy and warm. High near 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low middle 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Highs lower 80s

Friday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through early afternoon, then partly cloudy.  Highs middle 70s  Rain chance 60%

