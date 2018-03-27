69-year-old man arrested, charged for criminal sexual conduct with minor

Authorities in Lexington County have taken a 69-year-old man into custody in connection with two criminal sexual conduct cases involving minors.

David Parker has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor with a victim under the age of 11 and a victim between the ages of 11 and 14.

“Based on information detectives have gathered during forensic interviews, Parker inappropriately touched and fondled two children at his home during the summer and fall of last year,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Parker was arrested last week, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and he is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

