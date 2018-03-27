Robertson out as SC State women’s basketball coach after 10 seasons

South Carolina State is now searching for a new women’s basketball coach.

On Tuesday, officials with the university announced Doug Robertson’s contract would not be renewed. Robertson arrived in Orangeburg back in 2008. Since then, his teams have gone 112-175 in 10 seasons.

“We would like to thank Coach Robertson for his service to the program and the university and wish him well in all his future endeavors,” Director of Athletics Stacy Danley said.

Under Robertson, the Lady Bulldogs did not win a MEAC regular season or tournament championship. The last time South Carolina State won a regular season conference championship was during the 1993-94 season.

During his tenure at SC State, Robertson also served as the interim athletics director before Danley was to fill the role.

Lady Bulldogs assistant coach Roderick Woods has been named interim head coach. Officials with the university have now launched a national search to find their next head coach.

