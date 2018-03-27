Part of Sumter School District consolidation proposal removed from the plan

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
Florence Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer during a traffic stop. Watch live here.More >>
Florence Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer during a traffic stop. Watch live here.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
Claude O'Donovan is a part-time Santa Claus with full-time responsibilities.More >>
Claude O'Donovan is a part-time Santa Claus with full-time responsibilities.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.More >>
U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.More >>
Following Monday's board meeting about a proposed plan to close and consolidate 3 rural schools, a portion of that plan has been withdrawn from the interim superintendent's proposal.More >>
Following Monday's board meeting about a proposed plan to close and consolidate 3 rural schools, a portion of that plan has been withdrawn from the interim superintendent's proposal.More >>
A school board meeting was held Monday evening at Crestwood High school to discuss the potential closings of three Sumter County rural schools.More >>
A school board meeting was held Monday evening at Crestwood High school to discuss the potential closings of three Sumter County rural schools.More >>
Thousands are expected to rally at the South Carolina State House Tuesday morning with a call for inclusion.More >>
Thousands are expected to rally at the South Carolina State House Tuesday morning with a call for inclusion.More >>
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29 and marks the 50th anniversary of when combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam.More >>
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29 and marks the 50th anniversary of when combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.More >>
Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing away inside a Connecticut home.More >>