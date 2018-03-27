Part of Sumter School District consolidation proposal removed from the plan

Following Monday's board meeting about a proposed plan to close and consolidate 3 rural schools, a portion of that plan has been withdrawn from the interim superintendent's proposal. (Source: WIS)

Interim Superintendent Debbie Hamm proposed creating pre-K to eighth-grade school and close three rural schools: Rafting Creek Elementary, Delaine Elementary, and Mayewood middle school.

In a statement to WIS, a Sumter School District spokesperson said:

Interim Superintendent Debbie Hamm received preliminary information from the facilities study Monday afternoon that indicated Hillcrest Middle School would require extensive renovations and ADA upgrades to accommodate the elementary school students. As a result, Dr. Hamm made the recommendation to the Board of Trustees Monday evening to withdraw the consolidation of Hillcrest Middle and Rafting Creek Elementary to form a K-8 school for the time being. The proposal still includes the consolidation of Mayewood Middle School and R.E. Davis Elementary School and the consolidation of F.J. DeLaine Elementary School and Cherryvale Elementary School. After receiving a wide array of input at six community conversation sessions, other options may be considered. No action was taken at the Board meeting Monday evening.

A number of parents, alumni, and community leaders from Rembert spoke out against consolidation because of the potential of bullying on older kids with younger students.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for April 16.

