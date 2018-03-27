Fort Jackson hosting special National Vietnam War Veterans Day event

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29 and marks the 50th anniversary of when combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam.

Fort Jackson's Exchange has teamed up with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration to celebrate the sacrifice made by so many with commemorative pins. The pins are designed to show your support for the troops, their families and their sacrifices made during a turbulent time in the United States' history.

For 30 minutes, starting at 11 a.m., the pins will be available at the Exchange.

