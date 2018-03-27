A'ja Wilson receives high praise from Deshaun Watson, others as college career ends

It’s not every day when a Clemson Tiger salutes a South Carolina Gamecock for their efforts on the field or court.

However, Tuesday was a little different. Former Clemson star and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson honored South Carolina hoops star A’ja Wilson for all she has accomplished over the last four years at USC.

Heck of a career @_ajawilson22 ! You did yo thang! Bright future superstar! — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 27, 2018

Watson was among the many to congratulate Wilson on having a stellar career with the Garnet & Black including Buffalo Bills defensive end and former Clemson standout Shaq Lawson, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, CNN contributor and former South Carolina representative Bakari Sellers, and media personality Charlamagne Tha God.

With all the love that Wilson has received on Twitter, it’s hard to limit her impact on South Carolina and women’s basketball to just 240 characters.

Yo @_ajawilson22! Proud of you homie. You’re a helluva Hooper and an even better role model.



(If you get drafted by Vegas, @djpuff_koolkamp will lose his mind) — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) March 27, 2018

Thank u @dawnstaley and your staff 4 giving us another incredible ride w a gr8 group of ladies. Also thx 4 bringing us @_ajawilson22 watching her grow Has been awesome. Apprc8 @TheRCWilsonGrp & his family so much.

A’ja thx 4 your smile, spirit, dancing oh & yes hoopin & dancing — Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) March 27, 2018

@_ajawilson22 is the real deal! I know it wasn't the ending you wanted but you have left your mark in so many ways. Thank you for entertaining us and being who you are. Looking forward to the next chapter!#futureisbright#TheWisInGreatHands#ImaFan — Sheryl Swoopes (@sswoopes22) March 27, 2018

