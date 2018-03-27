A'ja Wilson receives high praise from Deshaun Watson, others as - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

A'ja Wilson receives high praise from Deshaun Watson, others as college career ends

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: GamecockWBB/Twitter) (Source: GamecockWBB/Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

It’s not every day when a Clemson Tiger salutes a South Carolina Gamecock for their efforts on the field or court.

However, Tuesday was a little different. Former Clemson star and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson honored South Carolina hoops star A’ja Wilson for all she has accomplished over the last four years at USC.

Watson was among the many to congratulate Wilson on having a stellar career with the Garnet & Black including Buffalo Bills defensive end and former Clemson standout Shaq Lawson, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, CNN contributor and former South Carolina representative Bakari Sellers, and media personality Charlamagne Tha God.

With all the love that Wilson has received on Twitter, it’s hard to limit her impact on South Carolina and women’s basketball to just 240 characters.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Mississippi State & UCLA preview Elite Eight matchup

    Mississippi State & UCLA preview Elite Eight matchup

    Saturday, March 24 2018 7:49 PM EDT2018-03-24 23:49:30 GMT
    Source: NCAASource: NCAA
    Source: NCAASource: NCAA

    Mississippi State is one win away from back to back trips to the Final Four. Sunday's opponent UCLA hasn't reached the Elite Eight since 1999.

    More >>

    Mississippi State is one win away from back to back trips to the Final Four. Sunday's opponent UCLA hasn't reached the Elite Eight since 1999.

    More >>

  • Mississippi State routs NC State 71-57 to reach Elite Eight

    Mississippi State routs NC State 71-57 to reach Elite Eight

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:11 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:11:26 GMT

    Teaira McCowan had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Victoria Vivians added 14 points and top-seeded Mississippi State routed North Carolina State 71-57 on Friday night to reach the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA...

    More >>

    Teaira McCowan had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Victoria Vivians added 14 points and top-seeded Mississippi State routed North Carolina State 71-57 on Friday night to reach the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament.

    More >>

  • Prayer answered again: Loyola tops Tennessee on late jumper

    Prayer answered again: Loyola tops Tennessee on late jumper

    Saturday, March 17 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-03-18 00:54:23 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:53:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee guard James Daniel III (3) attempts a steal against Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13), who maintained control of the ball during the first half of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tour...(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee guard James Daniel III (3) attempts a steal against Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13), who maintained control of the ball during the first half of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tour...
    Another NCAA Tournament pray answered for Loyola-Chicago, and the Ramblers are set to bring Sister Jean to the Sweet 16. Clayton Custer's jumper took a friendly bounce off the rim and in with 3.6 seconds left, and...More >>
    Another NCAA Tournament pray answered for Loyola-Chicago, and the Ramblers are set to bring Sister Jean to the Sweet 16. Clayton Custer's jumper took a friendly bounce off the rim and in with 3.6 seconds left, and 11th-seeded Loyola beat Tennessee.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly